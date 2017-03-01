Italy Community Health and Wellness Fair March 9, 2017, 5-7 p.m. in the Dome

Beth Guilliams, R.N., Italy ISD’s district nurse, wants to invite you to come out to Italy’s Community Health and Wellness Fair. Several vendors will be available to discuss a wide range of health issues faced by many in Italy and our surrounding communities.

There will be some great giveaways available for those who come out including a smoker, a grill, an electric pole saw, and a $50 Academy gift card. Kids can jump in the bounce house that will be on site.

Nurse Guilliams hopes many area community members will come out and make Italy Community’s Health and Wellness fair a success.

