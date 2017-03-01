Obituary: Tommie Fikes, 1940 — 2017

Tommie Fikes, age 76, of Italy, passed away Monday morning February 27, 2017 at Hill Regional Medical Center in Hillsboro. He was born July 19, 1940 in Italy, Texas to Cecil and Claudine (Embrey) Fikes. He had worked for Owens Corning for 35 years and had been employed at Vineyards Auto Supply for 16 years. He loved to fish and play golf. Tommie was a member of the First Baptist Church in Blooming Grove. He worked hard all of his life and always took care of his family.

Survivors include his wife, Alphie Delores Fikes; his children, Dollann Elliott and husband Keith of Aurora, Colorado, Frank Fikes and wife Lou of Gilmer, Texas and Tommie Faye Geer and husband Mark of Tyler, Texas; step-children, Cheryl Vanderwartz and husband Tunis of Whitesboro, Mickey Long of Houston and Todd Pounds and wife Angela of Waxahachie; seven grandchildren; one brother, Dannie Fikes and wife Gail of Waxahachie. Tommie was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Kathryn Fikes.

Memorial services are scheduled for 2PM Thursday, March 2, 2017 in the chapel of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Waxahachie with Pastor Grady Cashion officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.donations.diabetes.org 800-342-2383 or Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org 800-272-3900.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.