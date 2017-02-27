Italy Fan Bus to Centerville Tuesday, February 28th

Gladiator Nation—

Those of you who’d like to ride the fan bus to Centerville for the basketball game on February 28th should call or email Kelli Ballard kballard@italyisd.org or David Weaver dweaver@italyisd.org at 972-483-7411 to reserve your spot.

The bus will leave from Italy HS at 4:30 p.m. to travel to the 7:30 p.m. game against Big Sandy ISD.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Come and support our Gladiators as they take the court and shoot for their next victory—they love to see you in the stands!

