Italy Fan Bus to Centerville Tuesday, February 28th

Italy HS Posted Italy Gladiator Basketball
Image:

Gladiator Nation—

Those of you who’d like to ride the fan bus to Centerville for the basketball game on February 28th should call or email Kelli Ballard kballard@italyisd.org or David Weaver dweaver@italyisd.org at 972-483-7411 to reserve your spot.

The bus will leave from Italy HS at 4:30 p.m. to travel to the 7:30 p.m. game against Big Sandy ISD.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Come and support our Gladiators as they take the court and shoot for their next victory—they love to see you in the stands!