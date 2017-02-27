Thank you for sponsoring our athletes

The Gladiator Athletic Booster Club and the Italy ISD Athletic Department appreciates the support that our community gives to our student athletes. They would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for sponsoring two of our athletes’ participation in upcoming Fellowship of Christian Athletes contests.

DenCor Drilling

Italy Auto Supply

J & S Electric

Jerod Mandrell Sand & Gravel

Keller Williams Realty – Waxahachie

The Jon Mathers Family

The Doug Nelson Family

Old Gold Sports

Rice Box

The Curtis Riddle Family

Italy High School senior softball student-athlete April Lusk has been selected to participate in the 2nd Annual 2017 Fellowship of Christian Athletes Super Centex Victory Bowl All-Star Softball Game. April will be a member of the RED team. The game will be played at Waco’s University of Mary-Hardin Baylor (UMHB) on Friday, June 9, in Belton.

Italy High School senior football student-athlete David De La Hoya has been selected to participate in the 9th Annual 2017 Fellowship of Christian Athletes Super Centex Victory Bowl All-Star Football Game. The game will be played at Waco ISD Stadium on Saturday, June 10.

