Italy’s Cunningham Player of the Year; Copeland Newcomer of the Year in District
The Italy Lady Gladiators basketball team receives All-District recognition for their efforts during the 2016-2017 season. Topping the list is junior Emily Cunningham who earned Offensive Player Of the Year honors, Aarion Copeland who earned Newcomer of the Year honors, and Decorea Green who was named 2nd Team All-District.
“I’m Super proud of all their hard work and dedication on and off the court. We’re striving to grow students who will use their athletic ability to further their education so I thank each and everyone who have and will continue pour into the future of these student-athletes. Please be sure to congratulate them when you see them in the hallway or out in the community. They represented the Biggest Little Town in Texas well this season,” stated head coach LaQuita Walker.
Season Accomplishments:
- Record 30-5
- 2 Tournament Championships (Dawson and Thorndale)
- 2nd in District 8-2 record
- Bi-District Champion
- Area Champion
- Regional Quarter-final Participant
All-District List:
All-Academic Team:
- Emily Cunningham
- Vanessa Cantu
- Shaniya Johnson
- Brycelen Richards
- Taylor Boyd
- Hannah Carr
- McKenzie Fultz
- Andrea Galvan
- Emily Guzman
- Rebecca Corley
Offensive Player Of the Year:
- Emily Cunningham
New Comer of The Year:
- Aarion Copeland
2nd Team All District:
- Decorea Green
Honorable Mention:
- Vanessa Cantu
- Shaniyah Johnson
- T’Keyah Pace
- Brycelen Richards