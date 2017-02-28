Italy’s Cunningham Player of the Year; Copeland Newcomer of the Year in District

Italy Lady Gladiator #2 Emily “Emmy” Cunningham was named Offensive Player Of the Year in 2A Region III District 19 as well as being All-Academic. (Barry Byers)

The Italy Lady Gladiators basketball team receives All-District recognition for their efforts during the 2016-2017 season. Topping the list is junior Emily Cunningham who earned Offensive Player Of the Year honors, Aarion Copeland who earned Newcomer of the Year honors, and Decorea Green who was named 2nd Team All-District.

“I’m Super proud of all their hard work and dedication on and off the court. We’re striving to grow students who will use their athletic ability to further their education so I thank each and everyone who have and will continue pour into the future of these student-athletes. Please be sure to congratulate them when you see them in the hallway or out in the community. They represented the Biggest Little Town in Texas well this season,” stated head coach LaQuita Walker.

Season Accomplishments:

Record 30-5

2 Tournament Championships (Dawson and Thorndale)

2nd in District 8-2 record

Bi-District Champion

Area Champion

Regional Quarter-final Participant





All-District List:





All-Academic Team:

Emily Cunningham

Vanessa Cantu

Shaniya Johnson

Brycelen Richards

Taylor Boyd

Hannah Carr

McKenzie Fultz

Andrea Galvan

Emily Guzman

Rebecca Corley





Offensive Player Of the Year:

Emily Cunningham





New Comer of The Year:

Aarion Copeland





2nd Team All District:

Decorea Green





Honorable Mention:

Vanessa Cantu

Shaniyah Johnson

T’Keyah Pace

Brycelen Richards





ITALY PROUD!

