The Gladiators are ready to take the court tonight at 6 p.m. in West’s HS gym for the Area Championship. They will be playing the Mart Panthers and would appreciate all the support we can give them, Gladiator Nation.

The cost to attend is $5 for adults and $3 for students.

There will be no fan bus this evening, but the boys will still be looking for you in the stands, so come out and yell for the Gladiators tonight!

