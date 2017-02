Family Fellowship Church located at 116 S. Ward Italy, TX 76651 is having a Rummage Sale Fundraiser for their youth to attend Youth Camp. The Sale we be held on Saturday, February 25th from 8am – 4pm.

There are lots of items they would love to sell so they can get their youth to camp. Please stop by and see us.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.