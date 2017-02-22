First of three IYAA Baseball/Softball signups Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10am-2pm

IYAA (Italy Youth Athletic Association

Parents, we will be holding Baseball/Softball signups on the next 3 Saturdays. The first signup starts this Saturday, February 25, at the old high school gym from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

We will hold them for the next 3 Saturday’s:

Saturday, March 4 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (Old Italy Gym)

Saturday, March 11 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (Old Italy Gym)

Please sign up A.S.A.P. so teams can be made as soon as possible. The Registration Fee will remain $65.00 per player and is due upon sign up. Please help spread the word.

Contact IYAA President Charles Hyles with any questions at: (214) 923-8875

IYAA Sports, “The winning tradition starts here.”

