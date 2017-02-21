Obituary: Duane Chambers, 1946 – 2017

Pastor Duane Chambers, 70, of Italy received his heavenly reward and went home to Glory on Sunday, February 19, 2017. A celebration service of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at Smithfield United Methodist Church in North Richland Hills. Burial will follow at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro.

Duane was born in Hominy, Oklahoma on September 5, 1946, to Jay E. and Ruth (Sims) Chambers. At the age of 13, the family moved to Richland Hills, Texas, to a home built by Duane’s father. He graduated from Richland High School and later, Texas Wesleyan University and Calvary Cathedral Seminary.

On September 13, 1965, Duane and Barbara Ellis were united in marriage in Granbury. For 40 years, he worked as a project sales engineer in the materials handling industry with Thomas Conveyor in Burleson, Conveyors, Inc. in Mansfield, and Kase Conveyors in Whitney. However, his work was primarily a means to support his calling as a Pastor. Through the years he served a number of churches, beginning in 1982 at Smithfield United Methodist Church in North Richland Hills, and most recently serving as pastor of First United Methodist Church in Italy and Dresden United Methodist Church in Dresden.

Besides his ministry, Duane had three special areas of interest – music, golf, and farming and ranching. He and Barbara loved to travel on golf trips with Wigwam Golf Club in Arizona among his favorites. He was also a talented singer/songwriter and guitarist; and he loved working with animals on the farm. Still, he would have given it all up for just one day with his grand babies and great-grand babies.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Victor Chambers; and grandson, CJ Chambers.

Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Barbara Chambers of Italy; four children, Scott Chambers and wife, Libby, of Grandview, Chip Chambers and wife, Dee Ann, of North Richland Hills, Amy Chambers Anderson of Mart, and Duane Chambers, Jr. and wife, Samantha, of Hillsboro; brother, James “Skeet” Chambers and wife, Sharon, of Richland Hills; brother-in-law, Alan Ellis and wife, Debbie, of North Richland Hills; eleven grandchildren, Aaron and wife, Melissa, Cameron, Courtney, Garrett and wife, Courtney, Marissa, Taylor and husband, Ryan, Tyler, Austin, Aiden, and Allana; four great-grandchildren, Kamdyn, Gabriel, Brooklynn, Boone, and soon arriving, baby Parker; and many cherished nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

Memorials may be made to the Duane Chambers Local Pastor Scholarship Fund for the Central District of UMC, c/o Central District Office, P. O. Box 20755, Waco, TX 76702; (254) 776-8740.

