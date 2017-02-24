2017 Lions Club BBQ Cook-off featured 29 teams vying for top prizes

Italy Lions Club members Meg Lyons, and Flossie Gowin, along with fellow members Karen and Donald Brummett pose with the Italy Lion Club banner after as the 2017 BBQ Cook-off comes to a successful end. (Barry Byers)

Italy, Texas — Held February 17-18 and state sanctioned by the Lone Star BBQ Society, the 2017 Italy Lions Club BBQ Cook-Off fundraiser went off without a hitch. Well, except for the 29 hitches that rolled into Upchurch Ballpark on Friday pulling behind them personalized smokers and grills from around the country.

With volunteer judges tasting and grading to their heart’s content on Saturday, winners were announced and money prizes and trophies were presented. Joe Chadwick won the rather dusty local Braggin’ Rights traveling trophy for the second year in a row, since he didn’t dust it off before bringing it back noticed Lions Club member and award presenter Flossie Gowin.

The 2017 Italy Lions Club BBQ Cook-off Grand Champion was Oley Willis. Tim Wooldridge was the Reserve Grand Champion.

The annual event benefits Italy Lions Club Scholarships and the organizations national charities fund.

If you would like to get involved with the Italy Lions Club are need information regarding club events activities, contact:

Arval Gowin at (972) 567-8662

Flossie Gowin at (972) 523-6799

Below is the list of Top Cooks for 2017:

Place Cook Grand Champion Oley Willis Reserve Grand Champion Tim Wooldridge

Local Braggin’ Rights category:

Braggin’ Rights Joe Chadwick

Brisket:

Place Cook 1st Oley Wilson 2nd Tim Wooldridge 3rd Caleb Jordan 3rd Randy Brumblow

Chicken:

Place Cook 1st Rick Moritz 2nd Caleb Jordan 3rd Oley Willis

Cooks Choice:

1st Terry Bowling 2nd Caleb Jordan 3rd Chris Allison

Pulled Pork:

Place Cook 1st Place Robert Erlanson 2nd Randy Brumblow 3rd Josh York

Pork Spare Ribs:

Place Cook 1st Place Eric Porter 2nd David Leffler 3rd Oley Willis

Pinto Beans:

Place Cook 1st Gary Chenault 2nd Caleb Jordan 3rd Chris Enriquez

Special thanks to our event sponsors:

Cate Welding, Italy

BHB Feed & Supply, LLC, Italy

Spring Market, Italy

Italy ISD

Also, in addition to thanking everyone who purchased sandwiches and to all those who helped judge, we would like to show appreciation to our volunteers:

Family Fellowship Youth

Jonathon Roldan

Kevin Roldan

Matt Brummett

Jim

Kaitlin Gowin

Nolan Wiedemsn

Austin Crawford

Shad Newman

John Byers

Blaze Fajerson

Zain Byers

