2017 Lions Club BBQ Cook-off featured 29 teams vying for top prizes

Barry Byers Posted Italy Lions Club
Image: Italy Lions Club members Meg Lyons, and Flossie Gowin, along with fellow members Karen and Donald Brummett pose with the Italy Lion Club banner after as the 2017 BBQ Cook-off comes to a successful end.

Italy, Texas — Held February 17-18 and state sanctioned by the Lone Star BBQ Society, the 2017 Italy Lions Club BBQ Cook-Off fundraiser went off without a hitch. Well, except for the 29 hitches that rolled into Upchurch Ballpark on Friday pulling behind them personalized smokers and grills from around the country.

With volunteer judges tasting and grading to their heart’s content on Saturday, winners were announced and money prizes and trophies were presented. Joe Chadwick won the rather dusty local Braggin’ Rights traveling trophy for the second year in a row, since he didn’t dust it off before bringing it back noticed Lions Club member and award presenter Flossie Gowin.

The 2017 Italy Lions Club BBQ Cook-off Grand Champion was Oley Willis. Tim Wooldridge was the Reserve Grand Champion.

The annual event benefits Italy Lions Club Scholarships and the organizations national charities fund.

If you would like to get involved with the Italy Lions Club are need information regarding club events activities, contact:

  • Arval Gowin at (972) 567-8662
  • Flossie Gowin at (972) 523-6799

Below is the list of Top Cooks for 2017:

Place Cook
Grand Champion Oley Willis
Reserve Grand Champion Tim Wooldridge

Local Braggin’ Rights category:

Braggin’ Rights Joe Chadwick

Brisket:

Place Cook
1st Oley Wilson
2nd Tim Wooldridge
3rd Caleb Jordan
3rd Randy Brumblow

Chicken:

Place Cook
1st Rick Moritz
2nd Caleb Jordan
3rd Oley Willis

Cooks Choice:

1st Terry Bowling
2nd Caleb Jordan
3rd Chris Allison

Pulled Pork:

Place Cook
1st Place Robert Erlanson
2nd Randy Brumblow
3rd Josh York

Pork Spare Ribs:

Place Cook
1st Place Eric Porter
2nd David Leffler
3rd Oley Willis

Pinto Beans:

Place Cook
1st Gary Chenault
2nd Caleb Jordan
3rd Chris Enriquez

Special thanks to our event sponsors:

  • Cate Welding, Italy
  • BHB Feed & Supply, LLC, Italy
  • Spring Market, Italy
  • Italy ISD

Also, in addition to thanking everyone who purchased sandwiches and to all those who helped judge, we would like to show appreciation to our volunteers:

  • Family Fellowship Youth
  • Jonathon Roldan
  • Kevin Roldan
  • Matt Brummett
  • Jim
  • Kaitlin Gowin
  • Nolan Wiedemsn
  • Austin Crawford
  • Shad Newman
  • John Byers
  • Blaze Fajerson
  • Zain Byers