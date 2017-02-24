2017 Lions Club BBQ Cook-off featured 29 teams vying for top prizes
Italy, Texas — Held February 17-18 and state sanctioned by the Lone Star BBQ Society, the 2017 Italy Lions Club BBQ Cook-Off fundraiser went off without a hitch. Well, except for the 29 hitches that rolled into Upchurch Ballpark on Friday pulling behind them personalized smokers and grills from around the country.
With volunteer judges tasting and grading to their heart’s content on Saturday, winners were announced and money prizes and trophies were presented. Joe Chadwick won the rather dusty local Braggin’ Rights traveling trophy for the second year in a row, since he didn’t dust it off before bringing it back noticed Lions Club member and award presenter Flossie Gowin.
The 2017 Italy Lions Club BBQ Cook-off Grand Champion was Oley Willis. Tim Wooldridge was the Reserve Grand Champion.
The annual event benefits Italy Lions Club Scholarships and the organizations national charities fund.
If you would like to get involved with the Italy Lions Club are need information regarding club events activities, contact:
- Arval Gowin at (972) 567-8662
- Flossie Gowin at (972) 523-6799
Below is the list of Top Cooks for 2017:
|Place
|Cook
|Grand Champion
|Oley Willis
|Reserve Grand Champion
|Tim Wooldridge
Local Braggin’ Rights category:
|Braggin’ Rights
|Joe Chadwick
Brisket:
|Place
|Cook
|1st
|Oley Wilson
|2nd
|Tim Wooldridge
|3rd
|Caleb Jordan
|3rd
|Randy Brumblow
Chicken:
|Place
|Cook
|1st
|Rick Moritz
|2nd
|Caleb Jordan
|3rd
|Oley Willis
Cooks Choice:
|1st
|Terry Bowling
|2nd
|Caleb Jordan
|3rd
|Chris Allison
Pulled Pork:
|Place
|Cook
|1st Place
|Robert Erlanson
|2nd
|Randy Brumblow
|3rd
|Josh York
Pork Spare Ribs:
|Place
|Cook
|1st Place
|Eric Porter
|2nd
|David Leffler
|3rd
|Oley Willis
Pinto Beans:
|Place
|Cook
|1st
|Gary Chenault
|2nd
|Caleb Jordan
|3rd
|Chris Enriquez
Special thanks to our event sponsors:
- Cate Welding, Italy
- BHB Feed & Supply, LLC, Italy
- Spring Market, Italy
- Italy ISD
Also, in addition to thanking everyone who purchased sandwiches and to all those who helped judge, we would like to show appreciation to our volunteers:
- Family Fellowship Youth
- Jonathon Roldan
- Kevin Roldan
- Matt Brummett
- Jim
- Kaitlin Gowin
- Nolan Wiedemsn
- Austin Crawford
- Shad Newman
- John Byers
- Blaze Fajerson
- Zain Byers