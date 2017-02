A Gladiator fan bus will depart from IHS at 2:15 p.m. on February 21st in order to make the 5pm tip-off for the Lady Gladiators Quarterfinal Game vs. State Ranked Centerville. The Bus will not return until after the Gladiator’s bi-district game beginning at 6:30 p.m. vs. Lovelady.

Both teams would appreciate your support. Call Kelli Ballard to sign up to ride and we’ll see you there!

