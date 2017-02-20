Italy Band students make their presence known at Centex Honor Band auditions

Last month, select students from the Italy Band in grades 7-12 competed in the Centex Honor Band auditions. The Centex Honor Band is an invitational Honor Band consisting of 27 schools in the Waco area which are division 3A or smaller with three performing bands, two at the high school level and one for junior high students.

In the Italy Band program, this competition is completely voluntary, and all participating students have individually chosen to do so. In the high school band, 17 students auditioned with 13 of them earning spots in the Honor Band. At the junior high level, 32 students auditioned with 15 of them earning spots in the Honor Band.

Italy students earned a total of 28 chairs, with 5 students placing first in their section. This is over double the number of students from the previous school year. Italy was one of the most well represented districts in all three of the Centex Honor bands this year.

Congratulations to these students for their hard work and for representing Italy so well.

Students representing Italy in the 2017 Centex High School Symphonic Band are: Vanessa Cantu, Kaitlyn Fulghum, Isaac Garcia, Ty Hamilton, Rachel Huskins, and Adam Powell.

Students representing Italy in the 2017 Centex High School Concert Band are: Michael Gonzalez, Kimberly Hooker, Rigo Munoz, Christy Murray, Andrew Oldfield, Antonia Salazar, and Arely Salazar.

Students representing Italy in the 2017 Centex Junior High Band are: Andrew Celis, Anthony Chambers, Oralia Cortez, Evan Cunningham, Xander Galvan, Christian Garza, Rocklin Ginnett, Sadie Hinz, Reese Janek, Jacob Kimmons, Guadalupe Morales, Lindsey Munoz, Daniela Rincon, Catherine South, and Alyssa Wiser.

