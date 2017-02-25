Hill College Industrial Maintenance class offers an 8-week course beginning 3/20

HILLSBORO, TEXAS—Hill College’s new industrial maintenance program is offering an eight-week course beginning March 20 called Introduction to Industrial Maintenance. From mechanical skills to safety, this course provides an overview of many of the skills needed by today’s industrial maintenance technicians. In addition, students in the class will be eligible for the OSHA 10 certification, which prepares students for recognition, avoidance, abatement and prevention of safety and health hazards in the workplace.

The Industrial Maintenance Technology program was developed in partnership with the Cleburne Industrial Alliance. The Alliance, formed in 2014, helps promote programs for the welfare of the industrial/ manufacturing sector and the community as a whole.

The program consists of stackable, fast-track certificates which lead to an associate of applied science (AAS) degree. These certificates are Basic Industrial Maintenance Skills, consisting of 18 credit hours, and the Industrial Maintenance Certificate of Technology, consists of 34 credit hours. The AAS degree consists of 60 credit hours and incorporates academic courses into the technical degree. In addition, students who earn a certificate in Basic Machinist or Basic Electrical Skills can apply all of their classes to the Industrial Maintenance AAS Degree.

The Introduction to Industrial Maintenance course (INMT 1305) is a requirement of the Basic Industrial Maintenance Skills certificate. The course is offered on Monday and Wednesday mornings, from 8 a.m. to noon in Cleburne. Along with mechanic skills and safety, specific topics include precision measurements, standards of “the OSHA Lockout/Tagout,” torque and fasteners.

Industrial maintenance technicians maintain and repair factory equipment and other industrial machinery, such as conveying systems, production machinery, and packaging equipment. They are in high demand in the north central Texas region, appearing on Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas’ Targeted Occupations List. The list is based on economic indicators validated by training providers and economic developers throughout the region.

Registration for the second eight week classes of the spring semester is currently underway. For more information about Hill College’s Industrial Maintenance Technology program or to enroll contact Curtis Wells, industrial maintenance instructor/coordinator, by email at cwells@hillcollege.edu.

