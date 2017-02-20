2-for-1 deal as Italy’s Girls and Boys play back-to-back Playoff games Tuesday
EXTRA EXTRA…. our Area Champion Lady Gladiators will be taking on Centerville in the Quarterfinals for the right to advance to the Regional Tournament, Tuesday February 21, at 5:00 p.m. in Jewett Leon!
Their game will be immediately followed by the Co-District Champion Gladiators at 6:30 p.m. who will challenging Lovelady for the Bi-District Championship!
1 Night + 1 entry fee = 2 GAMES
NOT out too late on a school night!