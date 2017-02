Gladiator baseball is ready to kick off its spring season. The original schedule for today’s match up has been changed. Instead of two games, our boys will have one game that will start at 4:30 p.m. Bats will be swinging as fans watch baseball get underway at Italy H.S. We hope you see you there to support our boys!

This year’s baseball schedule is attached for your convenience and planning.

Batter up!

