Gladiator Boys Basketball plays for district title in Corsicana on Friday

The Italy Gladiator Boys Basketball team will compete for an outright district championship on Friday, February 17 in Corsicana at the Navarro College campus. Italy will play the winner out of LaPoynor and Kerens for the trophy starting at 6:00 p.m.

Two huge wins by the Gladiators over both LaPoynor and Kerens forced a three-way tie for 1st place in the district standings, resulting in the upcoming rubber match to determine seed placement going into the playoffs.

Fans are encouraged to travel to Corsicana on Friday to cheer on the Gladiators! Good luck to head coach David Ervin, his staff and to the players and cheerleaders!!

Go Italy!

