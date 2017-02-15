Lady Gladiators defeat Lovelady 71-55 to advance; play Mart Thursday in West

Congratulations to head coach LaQuita Walker and our Bi- District Champion Lady Gladiators (28-4, 9-2) who defeated Lovelady 71-55 to claim a Bi-District Championship Monday night in the first-round of the Class 2A playoffs!

Italy was the district runner-up in 2A Region III District 19 behind LaPoynor who is ranked at the top of the state polls.

The gals in gold will challenge the Mart Lady Panthers for an Area Championship Thursday, February 16, at West High School starting at 7:30 pm.

Cost is $3 for students and $5 for adults.

2016-2017 Bi-District Champion Lady Gladiators Playoff Roster:

Jersey # Lady Gladiator 2 Emily Cunningham 3 T’Keyah Pace 4 Vanessa Cantu 5 Aarion Copeland 10 Decorea Green 11 Brycelen Richards 21 Chardanae Talton 22 Taylor Boyd 24 Shaniya Johnson 25 Avery Green

Honorary Players:

Emily Galvan Andrea Galvan Makenzie Fults

Head Coach : LaQuita Walker

: LaQuita Walker Assistant Coaches : Tina Richards, Bobby Campbell

: Tina Richards, Bobby Campbell Athletic Director : David Weaver

: David Weaver Superintendent : Lee Joffre

: Lee Joffre Principal : Eric Janszen

: Eric Janszen Assistant Principal: Christopher Rizzuto

Go Italy!

