Italy Gladiator Clay Riddle named 2016-2017 TSWA All-State Linebacker

Congratulations to Italy Gladiator Football’s Clay Riddle (6’,1"/230 lbs.) who was recently named as a 2016-2017 Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA) Class 2A All-State Linebacker as a junior.

In his third-season as a varsity starter, Clay played outside linebacker for the Gladiators surpassing the 100 mark in tackles with 112 while helping lead Italy to an overall winning record of 6-5,2-3 and back to the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Clay previously earned 1st Team All-District honors at outside linebacker and as an offensive guard for his efforts this past season. He also made the 2A-1 Region II District 8 All-Academic list.

“You always know what you’re going to get with Clay Riddle. His hard work ethic and consistent approach to life in general is what sets him apart from the rest. He is resilient! He exemplifies all qualities that are Gladiator, and we could not be more proud of his accomplishments and his future,” stated Italy Gladiator Football’s head coach/athletic director David Weaver.

The son of Michele and Curtis Riddle of Italy, Clay was able to fulfill the legacy left to him by his father who was a 1990 All-State Defensive Back for Italy, and by his uncle Clint Riddle, a 1985 All-State Defensive Back for Italy. Cheering for her big brother is sister Courtney Riddle, a sophomore member of the Italy High School Cheerleading squad. With this honor, Clay becomes the 62nd Gladiator added to the coveted Golden Hall of Fame, In addition to being the 3rd Riddle to reach this accomplishment:

No. 50 – Clay Riddle Defensive Stats:

Total Tackles Tackles For Loss Sacks Caused Fumbles Fumbles Recovered 112 17 4 3 2

2015-2016 – Defensive Tackle:

Total Tackles Tackles For Loss Sacks Caused Fumbles Fumbles Recovered 67 9 2 2 2

Italy Gladiator Football’s Golden Hall of Fame All-State Roster:

Clay Riddle 2016 Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA): Honorable Mention All-State Linebacker 2016 Smoaky.com: All-Smoaky.com 3rd Team All-Central Texas Linebacker



Clayton Miller 2015 TheOldCoach.com: 1st Team All-State Defensive Back



Cody Boyd 2014 Honorable Mention Academic All-State with an overall GPA of 3.207 as a senior while maintaining a 92 GPA or higher throughout all four years of high school Cody Boyd is Italy Football’s first Academic All-State award winner to be added to the Wall of Fame



Darol Mayberry 2013 Texas Sports Writers Association: Honorable Mention All-State Offensive Tackle Smoaky.com: All-Smoaky.com 2nd Team All-Central Texas Offensive Tackle



TaMarcus Sheppard 2013 Texas Sports Writers Association: Honorable Mention All-State Quarterback 2013 Texas Sports Writers Association: Honorable Mention All-State Linebacker



Trevon Robertson 2013 Associated Press: Honorable Mention All-State Defensive Back 2013 Texas Sports Writers Association: Honorable Mention All-State Defensive Back



Zain Byers 2013 TheOldCoach.com: 1st Team All-State Defensive End 2013 Associated Press: 2nd Team All-State Defensive End 2012 Texas Sports Writers Association: Honorable Mention All-State Defensive Line 2012 The Padilla Poll: 2nd Team All-State Defensive Line 2012 Smoaky.com: All-Smoaky.com 3rd Team All-Central Texas Defensive End Austin College



Ryheem Walker 2012 Texas Sports Writers Association: 2nd Team All-State Linebacker 2012 Texas Sports Writers Association: Honorable Mention Running Back 2012 Associated Press: 1st Team All-State Linebacker 2012 The Padilla Poll: State Class A Region II Division I Defensive Player of the Year 2012 The Padilla Poll: 1st Team All-State Running Back 2012 Smoaky.com: All-Smoaky.com 2nd Team All-Central Texas Linebacker 2012 Smoaky.com: All-Smoaky.com 2nd Team All-Central Texas Utility Tyler Junior College



Marvin Cox 2012 Texas Sports Writers Association: 1st Team All-State Defensive Back 2012 The Padilla Poll: 1st Team All-State Defensive Back 2012 TheOldCoach.Com: 1st Team All-State Defensive Back 2012 Associated Press: 2nd Team All-State Defensive Back 2012 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football: 2nd Team All-Classifications Defensive Back 2012 Smoaky.com: All-Smoaky.com 2nd Team All-Central Texas Defensive Back



Jasenio Anderson 2010 All-State Punter 2009 All-State Punter 2009 All-State Quarterback



Chris Enriquez 2004 All-State Defensive Lineman



Jordan Droll 2001 All-State Center



Scorpio Babers 2000 All-State Defensive Back NFL with Miami Dolphins (Undrafted free agent 2007) NFL Green Bay Packers Arena with Jacksonville Sharks CFL with Calgary Stampeeders



Ben Major 2000 All-State Linebacker



Mason Reeves 2000 All-State Offensive Tackle



DeJuan Davis 1999 All-State Linebacker 1999 BFS All-American



Keland Lewis 1999 All-State Defensive End



Nick Valdez 1998 All-State Offensive Tackle 1999 All-State Offensive Tackle



Johnny Killough 1998 All-State Center



Randy Johnson 1998 All-State Running Back



Daniel Powers 1997 All-State Linebacker



David Weaver 1997 All-State Tight End



Edwin Wallace 1997 All-State Running Back



Glen Killough 1997 All-State Offensive Tackle



Kenneth Wallace 1996 All-State Defensive Back



Michael Shelby 1996 All-State Running Back



Jimmy Don Adams 1996 All-State Defensive Tackle



Jason Ward 1996 All-State Center



Keith Davis 1996 All-State Linebacker / Wide Receiver 1995 All-State Defensive Back / Wide Receiver Sam Houston State 1999 Honorable Mention All-Southland Conference 2000-2001 2x All-Southland Conference 2000 Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year 2001 Division I-AA All-American NFL with Dallas Cowboys (Undrafted free agent 2002-2007) NFL Europe Championship ring with the Berlin Thunder (2004 World Bowl XII Champion) All-NFL Europe 2008 NFL with Miami Dolphins 2008 NFL with Dallas Cowboys (Special Teams Captain) 2008 Ed Block Courage Award (For playing with a torn pectoral muscle) 2009 NFL with Oakland Raiders 2010 UFL with Florida Tuskers 2011 UFL with Virginia Destroyers



Jason Hamby 1995 All-State Offensive Guard



William McDaniel 1993 All-State Center



Dennis Janek 1991 All-State Defensive End



Michael Walker 1991 All-State Defensive Back 1991 All-State Running Back 1990 All-State Defensive Back



Stephen Spradling 1990 All-State Linebacker



Allen Richards 1990 All-State Quarterback 1991 All-State Quarterback



Bobby Wilson 1990 All-State Running Back



Don Belknap 1990 All-State Offensive Tackle



Bryant Cockran 1990 All-State Receiver



David Burkhalter 1990 All-State Offensive Guard 1990 All-State Linebacker



Daniel Seay 1990 All-State Defensive End



Philip Oliver 1989 All-State Noseguard



Curtis Riddle 1989 All-State Defensive Back



Rodney Shaw 1988 All-State Linebacker



Konrad Kuykendall 1988 All-State Offensive Tackle



Scott Floyd 1987 All-State Noseguard



Billy Ray Turner 1987 All-State Running Back



Steve Copeland 1985 All-State Linebacker



Dennis Ransom 1985 All-State Tight End Texas A&M University NFL with Washington Redskins (Drafted in the 6th Round of the 1991 NFL Draft as the ** 159th overall pick) NFL Superbowl Ring as a rookie with the Washington Redskins (1991 Superbowl XXVI Champion) NY Giants



Kyle Holley 1985 All-State Quarterback



Mike Loveless 1985 All-State Center Tarleton State University



Clint Riddle 1985 All-State Defensive Back



Chris Scott 1985 All-State Offensive Tackle



Charles Hyles 1985 All-State Defensive Back



Jimmy Shelby 1983 All-State Running Back 1983 All-State Noseguard Currently 7th on state All-Time Records list with 422 rushing carries in a season Texas A&M University



Tom Scott 1983 All-State Center



Vernon Shaw 1982 All-State Defensive Back



Jeff Frazier 1982 All-State Center



Lynn Anderson 1982 All-State Linebacker



Steve Jackson 1981 All-State Tackle



Ricky Boyd 1981 All-State Tackle



Baldemar Vargas 1979 All-State Quarterback 1977 All-State Defensive Back



Jimmy Weaver 1976 All-State Tight End



