Italy’s April Lusk to participate in 2017 FCA Softball Victory Bowl in Belton

FELLOWSHIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES

— SUPER CENTEX VICTORY BOWL ALL-STAR SOFTBALL GAME —

Waco, Texas — Italy High School senior softball student-athlete April Lusk has recently been selected to participate in the 2nd Annual 2017 Fellowship of Christian Athletes Super Centex Victory Bowl All-Star Softball Game, as a member of the RED team. The game will be played at the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor (UMHB) on Friday, June 9, in Belton, starting at 6:30 p.m. following the end of an uplifting week of practices, service projects and much more. $5.00 Tickets / Free Parking.

The daughter of Amanda and Darrin Lusk, Italy, April will be sharing the experience with Italy High School’s head softball coach Tina Richards, who will be joining Kirk Allen from Crawford High School and Guyla Smith from West High School as the coaching staff assigned to the RED team.

“Congratulations April on being selected and good luck to you and your fellow RED team players and coaches!”

Donations:

All-Star players are required to pay in order to participate. The fees cover their personal ad in the program and the cost of their jersey each player will get to keep as a memento.

Please contact Coach Richards or Italy High School AD/HFC David Weaver to submit a donation to help April meet her requirements. Make checks payable to Italy ISD .

Tina Richards: trichards@italyisd.org / 972-365-6819

David Weaver: dweaver@italyisd.org / 979-215-7009

— Thanks everyone for your support of our student-athletes! —

2017 FCA Super Centex Victory Bowl

Upcoming Victory Bowl Events:

February 12th: Player Press Conference (Highland Baptist Church)





April 9th: Victory Banquet (Ferrell Center) Keynote Speaker: TBA





June 7th: Players and cheerleaders report (University High School) and (University of Mary-Hardin Baylor)





June 9th : 2nd Annual Victory Bowl Baseball and Softball Games (UMHB) — 6:30 p.m.)





: June 10th: 4th Annual Victory Bowl Volleyball Game (University High School – 12:30 p.m.) 9th Annual Victory Bowl Football Game (Waco ISD Stadium – KICK OFF at 6:30 p.m.)



