Jackie D. Cate (JD): candidate for Mayor of Italy

My name is Jackie D. Cate (JD). I am 48 years old and I have lived in Italy my entire life. I have been married to my beautiful wife, Amy, for 25 years. We have 2 children who attend Stafford Elementary School; Austin is 10 and Alysa is 6. We have been homeowners and taxpayers in the City of Italy for 24 years. My current home is built on land that my family has owned since 1897. I am a proud 1987 graduate of Italy ISD. I have been a volunteer firefighter for this community for 30 years. I served on the Italy City Council for 2 years in the late 90s and I recently served on the board of the Italy Economic Development Corporation. I have served on the board of the Italy Emergency Services District #3 for 18 years and I currently serve as the President. I have tendered my resignation to the ESD effective February the 17th. I also serve on the board for the Italy Shop With a Hero. I have also resigned from this wonderful program. Additionally, I am proud to have been a volunteer baseball coach for the Italy Youth Athletic Association for 4 years. I have worked for the City of Ennis for 18 years and am currently employed as a Lieutenant/Paramedic with the Ennis Fire Department. I have also served as the City of Ennis’ Emergency Management Coordinator for the last 4 years. I have worked for Italy ISD for 17 years. On my days off from the fire station, I work for Italy ISD in the Maintenance Department. The last 3 years at Italy ISD, I was also an Assistant High School baseball coach and served as a medical professional (paramedic) for all the athletic programs at Italy ISD, I have also resigned from these extra curricular duties at Italy ISD.

I am running for Mayor of the City of Italy and would consider it a privilege to serve this community in that office. I want to tell you why I feel you should vote for me and what I will do for this City. This is where I was raised, and I plan to live here until I die. I am a proud person, but more importantly I always work hard to remain humble. I am not looking for power or authority; I just want to serve. I am willing to listen to all opinions regarding this City, do my research and then make decisions that are based upon the best interests, of everyone in the community. I simply want to serve the citizens and help this City prosper and grow. I am my own man and I admit that sometimes I can be brutally honest. Some people might consider this a fault, but I consider it a compliment to my parents and grandparents because that is the way they taught me to be. I understand the world we now live in, must operate under many legalities, and those laws must be followed, but my handshake and honesty are equally important to me. The current Mayor and Council had to make some hard decisions and for that they deserve the credit. There will still be hard decisions, and I understand that not everyone will be happy with every decision made. I also understand that we can agree to disagree and still move forward for the betterment of the community as a whole, without resentment for differing opinions. I would work hard to create a team environment with the other 3 taxing entities, Ellis County, Italy ISD and ESD #3. One of the first things I would implement involves having the citizens assist with input for creating a 5 year, 10 year and 20 year plan. If we are to succeed and grow, we must create plans and work toward those goals. Day to day operations will take care of themselves if we are all moving in the right direction.

From the time I joined the Italy Volunteer Fire Department at the age of 18, I have dedicated my entire life and career to serving others, especially those in the Italy community. I am asking you, the voters, to give me the opportunity to lead and serve the people of the City of Italy as your Mayor.

On May 6, 2017, please vote for Jackie D. Cate for Mayor.

Political Ad paid for by J.D. Cate

