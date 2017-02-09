Italy HS Varsity Girls’ Basketball is in play February 10th and 14th
Gladiator Nation—
Italy High’s varsity girls’ basketball team will be playing in a Playoff Warm-up Contest against Triple A Academy this Friday, February 10th at 6 p.m. They would appreciate having you in the stands to support their efforts. The address for the game is 2524 Ledbetter Dr., Dallas, TX 75233.
Additionally, the varsity girls’ basketball Bi-District game will be Tuesday, February 14th at 8 p.m. against Lovelady in Jewett. The address for that game is 12168 US-79, Jewett, TX 75846. Admission prices will be $3 for students and $5 adults. If you’re looking for plans for Valentine’s day, we’ve got you covered—our girls would LOVE to see you in the stands supporting them as they play their hearts out!