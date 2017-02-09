Italy HS Varsity Girls’ Basketball is in play February 10th and 14th

Gladiator Nation—

Italy High’s varsity girls’ basketball team will be playing in a Playoff Warm-up Contest against Triple A Academy this Friday, February 10th at 6 p.m. They would appreciate having you in the stands to support their efforts. The address for the game is 2524 Ledbetter Dr., Dallas, TX 75233.

Additionally, the varsity girls’ basketball Bi-District game will be Tuesday, February 14th at 8 p.m. against Lovelady in Jewett. The address for that game is 12168 US-79, Jewett, TX 75846. Admission prices will be $3 for students and $5 adults. If you’re looking for plans for Valentine’s day, we’ve got you covered—our girls would LOVE to see you in the stands supporting them as they play their hearts out!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.