Italy ISD’s Civil Air Patrol Jambalaya Fundraiser

Enjoy some good Cajun food on Mardi Gras Day and Laissez les bons temps rouler!

The Gladiator Squadron is having a Jambalaya fundraiser for Mardi Gras. All monies raised will go to support Italy High School’s Civil Air Patrol.

The meal includes Jambalaya, white beans and bread. The cost is $7.50 a plate.

The meal can be picked up at Italy High School on 2/28/2017 between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Orders need to be placed by 2/26/2017 and payment must be made at time of order.

You may use the following link to place your orders online:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/civil-air-patrol-jambalaya-fundraiser-tickets-31940263187

Contact Capt. Guidry at LGuidry@ItalyISD.org if you would prefer to pay by check or cash.

