Keng Wok Chinese Food Restaurant located in downtown Italy will be closing it’s doors on Friday, February 10, 2017. They will have regular business hours for the next three days and will feature a $4.99 all-you-can-eat buffet all day on Friday.

An American Food cafe is planned for the future of the building per the current owners.

Thank you Keng Wok for your time here (7 years) and good luck in your future endeavors.

