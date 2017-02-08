Italy High School FCCLA Students Advance to State

On February 2, 2017, eleven members of the Italy High School FCCLA group traveled to Waco for two days of competition in the Region III STAR events. The students started preparing for this competition back in November, and their hard work certainly paid off!

Marlen Hernandez, Annie Perry, and Lorena Rodriguez took 4th with their Environmental Ambassador Project; Brooke DeBorde and Arely Salazar took 4th with their Advocacy Project, which collected 1199 pounds of clothing for the homeless; Vanessa Cantu and Joe Celis took 2nd with their Sports Nutrition Project; and Jennifer Ramirez and Noeli Garcia took 5th with their Sports Nutrition Project.

All of these groups will travel to Dallas in April to compete in the State Star events. Wish them luck!

