The Czech polka bands of Ennis—11th annual Ennis Czech Music Festival

Come out to the Sokol Activity Center located at 2622 E Hwy 34 just east of Ennis, February 11, 2017 1:00 PM – 10:30PM. Listen and dance to 5 polka bands! Ennis Czech Boys 1pm, Czech Harvesters 3pm, Jodie Mikula Orchestra 5pm, Czech and Then Some 7pm, Moravians 9pm. Only $8 per person – Ages 13 and under free. Great raffle prizes! Dress casual. Czech costumes encouraged. The kitchen will be open. Cash bar. ATM available. Doors open at 12PM. No reservations please.

Get a head start on the festival by joining us at the PolkaOn! Pre-Party on Friday night, February 10, 7:00PM – 11:00PM in the Sokol Activity Center Clubroom to listen and dance to the music of Ennis’ newest and youngest polka band “Out Of The Box”. No cover charge. Bring a covered dish if you like. Doors open at 5:00PM. Clubroom entrance located at back west side of building.

For more info see www.ennisczechmusicfestival.com or www.sokolennis.com or call 972-878-4748. Follow us on Facebook.

Also make plans to attend the National Polka Festival in Ennis, Texas May 26 – 28, 2017. For more info see www.nationalpolkafestival.com.

Be sure to tune in to KBEC Polka Party every Sunday morning 9 to 11 on 1390 AM or online at www.kbec.com.

Thank you for your support!

Ennis Czech Music Festival

www.ennisczechmusicfestival.com

