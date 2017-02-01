Spring Market launches ‘Cash for My Class’ donation program

TYLER, Texas, Jan. 27, 2017 – Spring Market stores are giving back to local schools in the communities they serve through the new “Cash for My Class” program.

Through June 1, participating schools will collect Spring Market receipts submitted by customers. Spring Market will donate 1 percent of the cumulative total for each school and then match that amount for a total contribution of 2 percent. Check presentations will be made at the beginning of the following school year.

Only receipts for purchases in Spring Market stores are eligible for this program. Receipts for fuel or purchases at other BGC stores (Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and FRESH by Brookshire’s) do not qualify.

Participating schools include:

Louisiana:

• Mamou Elementary School

• Mamou High School

• Lake Arthur Elementary School

• Lake Arthur Middle School

• Lake Arthur High School

• Verda Elementary School

• Colfax Elementary School

• Grant Jr. High School

• Grant High School

• Montgomery High School

• J.J. Watson Elementary

• J.J. Watson Middle School

• Iowa High School

• Zwolle Elementary School

• Zwolle High School

Texas:

• Waskom Elementary School

• Waskom Middle School

• Waskom High School

• Redwater Elementary

• Redwater Middle School

• Redwater Jr. High

• Redwater High School

• DeKalb Elementary

• DeKalb Middle School

• DeKalb High School

• Hughes Springs Elementary

• Hughes Springs Jr. High

• Hughes Springs High School

• Pewitt Elementary

• Pewitt Jr. High

• Paul H. Pewitt High School

• Robert F. Hunt Elementary

• New Diana Intermediate School

• New Diana Middle School

• New Diana High School

• Frankston Elementary

• Frankston Middle School

• Frankston High School

• Edgewood Primary School

• Edgewood Intermediate School

• Edgewood Middle School

• Edgewood High School

• Kemp Primary

• Kemp Intermediate

• Kemp Jr. High

• Kemp High School

• Leonard Elementary

• Leonard Intermediate

• Leonard Jr. High

• Leonard High School

• Whitewright Elementary School

• Whitewright Middle School

• Whitewright High School

• Palmer Elementary School

• Palmer Middle School

• Palmer High School

• Stafford Elementary School

• Italy High School

• Grandview Elementary School

• Grandview Jr. High

• Grandview High School

• Godley Elementary School

• Godley Intermediate School

• Godley Middle School

• Godley High School

• Haskell Elementary School

• Haskell Jr High

• Haskell High School

• Anson Elementary School

• Anson Middle School

• Anson High School

• Winters Elementary School

• Winters Junior School

• Winters High School

• Merkel Elementary School

• Merkel Middle School

• Merkel High School

For more information, visit your local Spring Market store or go to www.Spring-Market.com.

About BGC: Brookshire Grocery Co. operates 177 stores in three states — Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas — with three distribution centers and four manufacturing facilities. Known for friendly service, clean stores and strong community support, BGC has been in operation since 1928.

Our Mission: Making our communities better through our people, our products, our stores and our service.

