South Ellis County WSC Board of Director’s Election Applications Available Now

SOUTH ELLIS COUNTY WATER SUPPLY CORPORATION

BOARD OF DIRECTOR’S ELECTION APPLICATION

IS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE

TO ALL MEMBERS OF SOUTH ELLIS COUNTY WSC:

South Ellis County WSC has one (1) board of director’s position open for election.

Applications are available and may be picked up from SECWSC’s office located at 109 West Main Street, Italy, Texas. The office hours are 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (closed for lunch 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.).

Applications must be completed and submitted to the Corporation’s main office by March 9, 2017 in order for the applicant’s name to be placed on the ballot.

The 2016 Annual Members’ Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017 in the office located at 109 West Main Street, Italy, Texas 76651 beginning @ 6:30 p.m. All members are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Questions may be directed to Suzann Hyles, General Manager @ (972) 483-6885.

