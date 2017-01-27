Italy High School FCCLA Thanks You For Your Support!

Italy High School FCCLA would like to thank the community for their continued support! Over the course of ten days the schools and the community donated 1,199 pounds of clothing to the Advocacy Project that Brooke DeBorde and Arely Salazar will take to Waco next week to compete in the Region III FCCLA STAR Competition.

Joining them will be four other teams: Environmental Ambassador (Annie Perry, Marlen Hernandez, Lorena Rodriguez), Life Event Planning (Rebekah Corely, Christy Murray), Sports Nutrition (Vanessa Cantu, Joe Celis)(Jennifer Ramirez, Noeli Garcia).

Please wish these students luck and keep them in your prayers for safe travels next week.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.