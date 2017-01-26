Italy Superintendent Update: January 26, 2017

Community,

January has been a busy month for our teachers and staff. This is the time of year the staff is wrapping up the first semester and preparing for the challenges of the second semester. While at a youth basketball game over the weekend, I was proud to hear parents bragging about the progress of the district and the positive relationships they have with the staff. We educate in a good community.

Although we have received steel for the elementary school and ag shop, the construction has slowed a bit. This is partly due to the weather and partly due to the need of moving electric poles from the areas of construction. This has required collaboration with Oncor to get the appropriate easements at the location of the new poles. We are patiently waiting to move forward on our construction projects.

The IISD School Board approved the schematic design of the concession stand/restrooms that will be at the football field. The design includes ample working space, 5 large serving windows, and a 14’ x 20’ BBQ canopy.

The IISD School Board announced that board packets for the upcoming election are available. There are three seats available. Two of the seats are for a three-year term. One of the seats is for the remainder of the 2015 – 2018 term. This is the result of a former board member resigning in September, 2016. The board appointed a new member unanimously at that time. Based on Texas Education Code 11.060, an appointed position only lasts until the next election. The position will resume the normal term requirements after the 2018 election.

As always, please contact me at 972-483-1815 if you have questions or concerns.

It’s a Great Day to Be a Gladiator!

Lee Joffre

Proud Superintendent of a Great School District

