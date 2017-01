Italy Track and field will be selling BBQ sandwiches this Friday January 27th from 4:00 – 8:30pm in the high school Dome. The cost is $5.00 per plate which includes sandwich, chips, and drink. Any donations are welcome and appreciated. Please come out and support Italy Gladiators Track and Field while enjoying our JV and Varsity basketball games against Itasca.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.