Obituary: Bill Ray Compton, 1936 — 2017

Billy Ray Compton, age 80, of Granbury, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at his home. He was born March 4, 1936 in Italy, Texas to James Estelle Compton and Mary Lou Wilkins Compton. Billy Ray married June Katherine Drennan on December 16, 2003 in Dublin, Texas.

Survivors include his wife of 13 years, June: his six sons, Tommy of Arlington, Ray of Hamilton, Richard of Cleburne, Larry of Arlington, Steven of Ennis and Bobby of Forreston; five daughters-in-law; several grand and great-grandchildren; step children Brad Potts and Shanna Regnold and their families; a brother Rowdy; four sisters, Sandie, Sherri, Frances and Rhonda and a great employee and friend for many years, Felipe Granados.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; the mother of his children, Janice Compton; a son, Billy Joe and grandsons Dwayne of Arlington, Jonathon of Utah and Aaron of Waxahachie.

A Graveside Service is scheduled for Monday, January 23, 2017 at 11 AM at the Italy Cemetery.

