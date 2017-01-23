Italy City Council passes Resolution to participate in Block Grant

In a called meeting on January 19, 2017, the Italy City Council passed Resolution No. R2017-0119-02 which authorized the submission of a Texas Community Development Block Grant application to the Texas Department of Agriculture and authorized the Mayor to act as the City’s executive officer.

“This grant is for $275,000 total,” said Shawn Holden, Public Works Director. He explained that Italy’s matching amount is $27,500. He said the grant would be used to rebuild or fix Clark Street, Harris Street and Dilworth Street. These three streets met the criteria of the grant.

The council also approved Resolution No. R2017-0119-01 designating authorized signatories for contractual documents and documents requesting funds pertaining to the Teas Community Development Block Grant Program.

Please view the video for Council Comments:

