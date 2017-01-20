Three seats up for 2017 Italy School Board Election—Candidate packets available

Board packets for the upcoming May 6, 2017 Board of Trustees Election are now available in the Italy ISD Administration Office. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.

There are three positions open. Two of the positions are “Full Term” (3 years) and one of the positions is an “Unexpired Term” (1 year remaining). You will be required to select which of the positions you desire.

Deadline to return in a packet is February 17, 2017 by 5:00 p.m.

