Apology Letter from Ex-Italy Police Chief Cameron Beckham

Mayor Farmer and Italy City Council Members:

I would like to take this time and apologize for anything that you may or may not have heard and or seen through my “Facebook” / Facebook Messenger posts and page. After I was asked to turn in all passwords and equipment, I had switched administrators on the Police Facebook page and forgot to log out of my personal page. In the course of the last few days, I was very upset and had a few unchoice words to say and acted in an unprofessional manner.

I would like to take this time and apologize for anything that was said, for it was out of “anger” and “disgust” at the time.

At this time I would like for the city to know that I will not be filing a grievance or an appeal for the termination. I would like to move on with my career and future to support my family.

Chief Cherry / Sgt. Hammer / Cpl. Saxon / Officer Barron / Officer Davis / Ms. Sue Lauhoff / Ms. Jennifer Walls:

Please excuse my rudeness towards you all. It was uncalled for and I deeply apologize. You all are outstanding police officers and I wish you all the best in your endeavors as the new administrators of Italy PD. As to all the officers, please keep up the outstanding work which you all have done. As to all the civilian employees, please keep up all the good work that you guys are doing as well. I know that you all are in good hands.

To all other city employees listed:

Please excuse my rudeness towards you all at anytime in the past and within this week. It was uncalled for and I deeply apologize.

God Speed and Good Luck to all !!!

Sincerely,

Cameron Beckham

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.