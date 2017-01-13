Italy ISD Administration expectations during Cayuga games tonight

Community,

This evening the Gladiator basketball teams will host Cayuga High School at The Dome. I have asked the administration team to help enforce some common expectations during the game. We will be asking for all students who are in the 5th grade or below to stay seated with their parents. We will also be asking all patrons to stay clear of the walk-ways and and doorways. These requests are to help provide a safer and more enjoyable environment for all patrons.

Thank you.

Lee Joffre

Superintendent

Italy Independent School District

972-483-1815

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.