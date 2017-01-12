Italy ISD is holding a Social Media Awareness Night tonight January 12, 2017 at 6:30 pm in the High School Cafeteria.

As with so many new technologies, social media became an all consuming part of our students lives before anyone really had a chance to set guidelines or establish best practices.

Schools, parents and governing bodies are now playing catchup when it comes to regulating use of social media.

One of the key challenges is that the student users of social media have far greater knowledge of the platforms and devices than those attempting to regulate and prevent harm.

This presentation sets out to change this by arming the participant with knowledge and strategies that can be used to ensure responsible use of social media in our schools and by your child.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.