Italy High School’s FCCLA competing team will be hosting a clothes drive!

We Will Be Collecting All Types of Clothing Items Such As:

Jeans, Shirts, Coats, Hats, Linens, Belts, Scarfs, Towels, Handbags, Gloves, Backpacks, Sandals, Boots, etc.

Please bring all donations to Italy High School’s or Stafford Elementary’s front office.

Donations will be accepted until January 16th

Your Support is greatly appreciated!

