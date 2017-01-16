Italy ISD to Host Italy Community Health and Wellness Fair

Beth Guilliams, R.N., Italy ISD’s district nurse, is working hard to get ready for Italy Community’s Health & Wellness Fair this year. Nurse Guilliams is excited about helping residents of Italy and surrounding towns be informed of many health and wellness issues faced by our communities.

The fair will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. in the dome.

Vendors are welcome to apply for a space at the fair. Vendor invitation and application forms are attached to this article.

Nurse Guilliams hopes many community members will come out and make Italy Community’s Health and Wellness fair a success.

More information and details about the fair will be available at at later date.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.