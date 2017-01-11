Italy High School Fall Athletic Banquet

The Italy Athletic Booster Club would like to invite the community to attend the Fall Athletic Banquet honoring the participants in football, volleyball, cross country and cheer.

The banquet will be held on Friday, January 20, 2017 in the dome at 6:00 p.m. The cost is $10 per person for 6th grade through adult and $5 for 5th grade and under. The meal will be fajitas, rice and beans with all the fixins .

Please come out and show your support for our athletes.

