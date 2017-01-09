Obituary: L.W. Holt, 1924 — 2017

Lewis Westel Holt, age 92, of Italy, went home to be with the Lord January 6, 2017 in Waxahachie surrounded by his family. He was born July 7, 1924 in Italy, to Samuel Tilden Holt and Mattie May Bell Holt. L.W. was a longtime resident of the Italy Community and a member of the Church of Christ for many years. He married Evelyn Templin on November 3, 1943. L.W. was a highly decorated veteran of World War II, participated in the Battle of the Bulge and received numerous medals and honors for his service. He worked for LTV for 39 years. Lewis loved to hunt and fish, was a good story teller and had a wonderful dry sense of humor. He liked to discuss politics and always had a definite opinion! He loved his grandchildren dearly.

Lewis leaves behind to cherish his memory three children: Sheryl Kiever of Waxahachie, David and Sue Holt of Italy and Glenda Ridlehuber of Waxahachie; grandchildren Ligeia and Michael Scott of Waxahachie, Erik and Julie Kiever of Milford, Shelly Kiever of Grand Prairie, Ashley Kiever of Taylor, Amber and Zack Maloney of Waxahachie, Betty Manning of Utah, Chris and Amy Carpenter of Waxahachie, Joe and Lisa Vaughn of Lewisville, James Vaughn, David and Lyssa Ridlehuber of Waxahachie and Rachele Ridlehuber. He is also survived by 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter and 1 expected great-great grandson. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 73 years, Evelyn, sister Dovie Wood and brother Pete Holt.

Visitation for family and friends will be 6 to 8 PM Tuesday January 10, 2017 at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Chapel in Italy.

A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 2PM at the Forreston Cemetery.

