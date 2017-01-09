Italy ISD’s Nurse Guilliams Thanks You for a Successful Blood Drive

Mrs. Nelson’s kindergarten class shows off their medals for winning Carter Blood Care’s contest at Stafford Elementary—their class had the most donations given in their name.

Nurse Guilliams, the district RN for Italy ISD, would like to extend her thanks to you for the successful blood drive that was done on December 14th, 2016. There were 56 blood donations that day!

Micheal Buss, the Italy ISD consultant from Carter, promoted a Jr. Leaders Program which educates students from a young age about the benefits of giving blood. The goal is for younger students to encourage family and friends of donation age to give blood. In turn the class with the most participation is recognized by Carter with a pizza or ice cream party (the class’s choice), and is given medals. Mrs. Nelson’s kindergarten class won that contest. They were able to celebrate their win this past Friday.

Several students at the high school worked toward earning their red cords for graduation. Until last week, to earn these honorary cords, students had to have given or had to have secured 2 donations in their names both their junior and senior years. Now, students just have to have given or secured 2 donations in their names during their senior year to earn the cords. We are proud of the way our high school students always give. They are learning how to extend life-giving help to others even now.

Nurse Guilliams looks forward to continued community involvement in future blood drives and appreciates all who came out to donate.

