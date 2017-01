Attached are the game brackets for the upcoming Italy JV Boys Only Basketball Tournament being held inside the dome on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Italy , Itasca, Dawson and Meridian will be competing. (Submitted photo)

Attached are the game brackets for the upcoming Italy JV Boys Only Basketball Tournament being held inside the dome on Saturday, January 21, 2017.

The towns competing in the tournament are Italy, Itasca, Dawson and Meridian. See bracket for initial match-ups and scheduled game times.

Info provided by Italy Head Boys Basketball Coach David Ervin

Good luck to all the players and coaches!

