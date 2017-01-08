Italy hosts JH Boys Basketball Tourney on Saturday, January 14, inside The Dome

Attached are the game brackets for the upcoming Italy Jr. High Boys Only Basketball Tournament being held inside the dome on Saturday, January 14, 2017. 7th Grade and 8th Grade squads from Italy, Frost, Dawson and Hillsboro will be competing. (Submitted photo)

Attached are the game brackets for the upcoming Italy Jr. High Boys Only Basketball Tournament being held inside the dome on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

The towns competing in the tournament are Italy, Frost, Dawson and Hillsboro. The 7th grade and 8th grade squads from each town will be competing.

See bracket for initial match-ups and scheduled game times.

Info provided by Italy Head Boys Basketball Coach David Ervin

Good luck to all the players and coaches!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.