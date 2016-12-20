Obituary: Margaret Horton, 1918 — 2016

Margaret Horton, age 98, of Milford, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2016 in Waxahachie. She was born March 5, 1918 in Milford, Texas to William Patrick and Clara Elizabeth (Hall) Moore. She was baptized when she was 12 years old and was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church in Milford. She was a talented seamstress and had worked at many of the clothing manufacturing establishments in the area. She was a devout Christian woman, a wonderful mother and friend.

Survivors include two daughters, Billie Kitchens and Elizabeth Tomme and her husband Phillip; grandchildren, Gregory Scott Kitchens and his wife April, Starla Renea Nelson and her husband Bill, Brian Evan Tomme and wife Pam and Cheri Lynette Doucet and husband Ricky; 18 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren; nephew, Pat Moore. She was preceded in death by her husbands William A. Odom and Lester Horton and two brothers, Albert “Cooter” and Elmer Moore.

The family will receive friends from 1:30PM to 2:30PM Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at the First Baptist Church in Milford with funeral services to follow at 2:30PM. Pastor John Wheatley and Pastor Steve Gilley will be officiating and interment will follow at the Milford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Baptist Church of Milford or the Milford Senior Center.

