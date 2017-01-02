Mavs Maniaacs to perform during PACK THE DOME NIGHT as Italy takes on Kerens

The Mavs Maniaacs , featuring Italy’s own, Shedric Walker (A Maniaac since 2013), are set to perform live during Italy’s PACK THE DOME NIGHT on Friday, January 6, 2017. Italy will be playing four games against visiting Kerens while honoring Italy High School’s 1997 State Champion Boys Basketball Team. (Submitted photo)

PACK THE DOME NIGHT





Italy High School will be celebrating PACK THE DOME NIGHT on Friday, January 6, 2017 with a pep-rally to be held inside the Coliseum from 2:45 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. prior to the games.

Four games are on tap between Italy and visiting Kerens with Italy High School’s 1997 State Champion Boys Basketball Team being honored before the start of the Varsity games at approximately 5:50 p.m.

The Mavs Maniaacs, those full of spirit, oversized all-male dancers representing the Dallas Mavericks, will be performing live at approximately 5:50 p.m. (Before the start of the Varsity Girls game) while honoring Italy’s 1997 State Champion Boys Basketball Team.

Italy’s own Shedric Walker, a flamboyant member of the Mavs Maniaacs since 2013, will be appearing with his fellow scale breakers in what is sure to be a memorable, dome-shaking routine!

Schedule Of Events:

4:00 p.m. — JV Girls game (Italy vs. Kerens)

5:00 p.m. — JV Boys game (Italy vs. Kerens)

5:50 p.m. — Mavs Maniaacs will be performing live while honoring Italy’s 1997 State Champion Boys Basketball Team

6:00 p.m. — Varsity Girls game (Italy vs. Kerens)

7:30 p.m. — Varsity Boys game (Italy vs. Kerens)

Go Italy!

