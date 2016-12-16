Help Wanted: South Ellis County WSC Ground Water Field Employee

Organization: South Ellis County WSC

Date Posted: 12/15/2016

City: Italy

Location: Texas

Country: United States

Primary Category: Water

Type of Position: Full-Time

Education Requirement: High School / GED

Description:

Operates various equipment and assists with various duties involved in and the maintenance and construction of water system components; build, maintain and repair water lines, reading meters, operating excavator & other light equipment, installing new services, make repairs and be physically able to do various manual labors. Common sense of water works operations & knowledge of water system principles, procedures and safety codes is a plus. Position is open until filled and located in the Italy, Texas area. Salary will depend upon qualifications and benefits are provided. Possession of a valid driver’s license issued by the State of Texas for the type of vehicle or equipment operated AND a clean driving record. Must live within a thirty (30) minute travel time from workstation or be able to meet this requirement within six (6) months of employment and will be required to participate in rotating on-call schedule for after-hours emergencies subject to overtime and any given point, without notice.

SKILLS & ABILITIES

Education: Requires knowledge normally acquired through attainment of a High School Diploma or GED plus job-related skills and technical knowledge of water system operations and maintenance attained by specialized course and on-the-job training. High School Graduate or General Education Degree (GED)

Experience: Prefer two years of directly related experience in water system operations, maintenance, customer service, and prefer experience operating back-hoe and/or track-hoe equipment. Knowledge of methods, practices, safety policies and procedures pertaining to the repair and maintenance of water distribution mains and lines. If no experience, must be willing to be trained and take classes for a D water license as soon as possible. Should be able to get along with others and work well with the public.

Computer Skills

Basic computer skills and Microsoft Office (Outlook, Excel) is a plus, attainable through education/training and/or on-the-job training.

Other Requirements

Requires interaction and cooperation to coordinate work, resolve problems and obtain information. Requires application of a variety of procedures and guidelines and the adaptation of standard methods to differing situations. Job may require occasional irregular hours, shift work, working weekends, being on call. Skill in reading and interpreting maps, plans and drawings, oral and written communication as well as ability to read, write and perform basic mathematical calculations.

How to Apply / Contact

Please email resumes to sghyles@secwater.com and you will be contacted in a timely manner or call Suzann Hyles @ (972) 483-6885.

