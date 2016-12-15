From the Italy High School Principal: To dispel false information

To the Italy School Community:

A rumor was brought to our attention today regarding an incident that occurred on campus yesterday. Most of the information we are hearing is highly inaccurate. The purpose of this notification is to dispel the false information and to clarify questions and concerns.

While there was an incident that disrupted class during one period, no one was injured, no one was hurt, and no threats were made.

Currently, we are working with parents and assisting any student who may have questions.

We are dedicated to ensuring all students feel safe and secure on our campus.

Please call Eric Janszen, Italy High School Principal, at 972-483-7411 if you have any concerns.

