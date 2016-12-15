Gladiator Football 2016 All-District List

The Italy Gladiators made it to the playoffs for the second consecutive season under second-year Athletic Director/Head Football Coach David Weaver. The Gladiators held their own within a stout schedule finishing 6-5 overall and 2-3 in district play.

Despite having state ranked Mart and Bosqueville to contend with in their district, the Gladiators managed to finish 4th in the standings and advance to the playoffs. Leading the Gladiator attack was junior Clay Riddle who earned 1st Team All-District honors on both sides of the ball as an aggressive offensive tackle and as a relentless outside linebacker.

Senior David De La Hoya was named 1st Team offensive tackle with fellow linemen James Walton, John Morgan (Center), Austin Pittmon and twin brother Aaron Pittmon also receiving all-district recognition. Junior quarterback Tylan Wallace gave Italy a big lift this season and received Honorable Mention honors for his efforts. Adding to the offensive excitement were senior Kevin Johnson, a 1st Team honoree as a wide receiver, and pass catching buds Keith Davis II and Jeremiah Thompson who made the list as well.

Carrying the bulk of the load for the Gladiators out of the backfield was junior Kendrick Norwood who received 2nd Team honors at running back and sophomore Christion Washington earned 2nd Team honors as a powerful fullback. Junior punter Gary Escamilla proved to be an invaluable weapon for Italy in the field position game and received Honorable Mention for his kicking leg.

Defensively, Italy’s defensive line was a wall to reckon in 2016 with sophomore defensive tackle Terry Dixon picking up 2nd Team honors and fellow brick in the wall Kenneth Norwood, a senior, receiving Honorable Mention for his ability to control the gap as a defensive lineman. Alex Garcia also received Honorable Mention honors as a defensive lineman.

Joining Riddle on the second level of the defense were Washington, who received 2nd Team honors at inside linebacker, senior hard-hitting linebacker Joe Celis who received Honorable Mention and sophomore backer Donald Hayes who also received Honorable Mention. Davis was named 2nd Team corner and junior Garrett Janek received Honorable Mention honors at cornerback. Johnson received 2nd Team honors at safety and De La Hoya was awarded with 2nd Team honors at defensive end.

After securing a spot in the playoffs, Italy lost to the Crawford Pirates in the Bi-District round before the Pirates continued to sail their way into the State Championship game.

Crawford (14-1) will play Refugio (14-1) Today, Thursday December 15, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with the kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

2016 2A-1 Region II District 8 Italy Gladiator All-District Football Honorees:





1st Team Offense:

Gladiator Jersey # Position Class Kevin Johnson 1 Wide Receiver Senior Clay Riddle 50 Offensive Guard Junior David De La Hoya 75 Offensive Tackle Senior

2nd Team Offense:

Gladiator Jersey # Position Class Kendrick Norwood 10 Running Back Junior Christion Washington 24 Fullback Sophomore Jeremiah Thompson 3 Slot Wide Receiver Senior James Walton 52 Offensive Guard Senior

Honorable Mention Offense:

Gladiator Jersey # Position Class Tylan Wallace 2 Quarterback Junior John Morgan 66 Offensive Center Junior Keith Davis II 5 Wide Receiver Senior Austin Pittmon 65 Offensive Guard Senior Aaron Pittmon 72 Offensive Tackle Senior Gary Escamilla 9 Punter Junior

1st Team Defense:

Gladiator Jersey # Position Class Clay Riddle 50 Outside Linebacker Junior

2nd Team Defense:

Gladiator Jersey # Position Class Terry Dixon 63 Defensive Tackle Sophomore David De La Hoya 75 Defensive End Senior Christion Washington 24 Inside Linebacker Sophomore Kevin Johnson 1 Safety Senior Keith Davis II 5 Corner Senior

Honorable Mention Defense:

Gladiator Jersey # Position Class Donald Hayes 6 Linebacker Sophomore Garrett Janek 17 Corner Junior Joe Celis 8 Linebacker Senior Kenneth Norwood 16 Defensive Lineman Senior Alex Garcia 54 Defensive Lineman Sophomore

All-Academic Team:

Gladiator Jersey # Class Mauro Ibarra 14 Junior Garrett Janek 17 Junior Donald Hayes 6 Sophomore Clay Riddle 50 Junior James Walton 52 Senior Isaac Garcia 60 Sophomore John Morgan 66 Junior Chris Munoz 70 Junior

Lizzie Garcia — Video Crew Emily Cunningham — Video Crew

Congratulations Gladiators!

