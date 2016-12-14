Italy HS/JHS bands perform at Trinity Nursing and Rehab

On Monday this week, members of the junior high and high school bands under the direction of head band director Jon VanOmmeren performed a Christmas concert at Trinity Nursing and Rehab.

Thirteen students volunteered their time after school over the last month to rehearse over 30 minutes of music for the residents at Trinity.

The concert was very well received, and students took the time after the performance to greet the residents and pass out candy canes.

Thank you to Cassie Shook, Rachel Huskins, Oralia Cortez, Jill Varner, Arely Salazar, Xander Galvan, Katelyn Fulghum, Christy Murray, Kim Hooker, Tanner Chambers, Ryan Dabney, Eli Garcia, and Isaac Garcia for committing your time to give back to your community!

