Texas Small Schools Honor Band selections from Italy Junior High

Recently, 24 junior high and high school band members competed in the Region 8 Association of Texas Small School Bands Honor Band Audition hosted at Groesbeck High School. Two of our 8th graders, Rocklin Ginnett on Euphonium and Xander Galvan on clarinet, earned a spot in the Region 8 ATSSB Junior High Honor Band.

Rocklin Ginnett also took the 1st chair spot as the best middle school Euphonium player in Region 8. These students will perform in the Region 8 ATSSB Honor Band Concert at Groesbeck High School on January 21, 2017.

Region 8 covers a geographic area from Corsicana to College Station to west of Gatesville. Only the top 20% or fewer of auditioners earn a spot in the Region Honor Band.

